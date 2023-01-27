Visakhapatnam: 74th Republic Day celebrated with fervour across city

Visakhapatnam: Patriotic demonstrations, flag hoisting ceremony, tableau presentation and cultural show marked the 74th Republic Day celebrations in various organisations, institutions and associations in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Impressive cultural programmes, parade, tableau presentation marked the Republic Day celebrations of the district administration. Tableaux of various departments, including GVMC, VMRDA, School Education, civil supplies, District and Rural Development Agency (DRDA), among others, were presented on the occasion.

Of them DRDA, education department and women development and child welfare department tableau received top three prizes. Also, 12 stalls pertaining to various departments were put up at the Police Barracks. District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth participated.

At Anakapalli, Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti hoisted the national flag and spoke about the progress made by the district. Post the district division in Andhra Pradesh, it was the first R-Day celebrations held in the district.

ENC

Marking the occasion, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta reviewed a ceremonial parade comprising 50 men guard of honour and 18 marching platoons. The personnel on parade were drawn from all ships, submarines, air squadrons, and naval establishments as well as DSC personnel and the Sea Cadet Corps of the ENC.

Waltair Division

As a part of celebrations, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Anup Satpathy recalled the importance of constitution and noble ideals of freedom fighters. He said that Waltair Division excelled in all platforms with great deal of relentless efforts. He emphasised the importance of constructive work, team spirit, positive thoughts and commitment.

VPA

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) celebrated the 74th Republic Day with great patriotic fervour. VPA chairman K Rama Mohana Rao unfurled the national flag and took the Rashtriya Salami presented by the contingents of CISF, Fire and NCC platoon of students of Visakhapatnam Port School at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium Akkayyapalem. After the parade, Rama Mohana Rao delivered a message regarding the achievements of Visakhapatnam Port during the year. Citations, mementoes were presented to HoDs. Cultural programmes were organised.

Guard of honour by security team Plato and fire rescue teams marked the Republic Day celebrations at Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) terminal. Head Captain Sudeep Banerjee hoisted the flag in the presence of the VCTPL employees.

At Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), Joint Development Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati unfurled the tricolour at the premises. She appreciated the efforts and services rendered by the developers and officials. Dredging Corporation of India Limited celebrated the day by unfurling the tricolour in the premises.

At VMRDA office, its Commissioner A Mallikarjuna, secretary T Venu Gopal, chief urban planner Prabhakar Rao, chief engineer P Siva Prasad Raju, DFO Shanti Swaroop took part in the R-Day celebrations. APEPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao hoisted the flag on the occasion at the corporate office. Speaking on the occasion, many welfare programmes were tailor-made for the poor by the APEPDCL.

RINL

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited celebrated the day with patriotic fervour at Trishna grounds in Ukkunagaram. CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt hoisted the national flag, took the salute and inspected the guard of honor accorded by the CISF jawans followed by an impressive march-past by the CISF and school contingents.

After hoisting the tricolor, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Asit Kumar Mohapatra delivered a message. Cultural programmes were held. Class X student of Visakha Valley School Sharanya Mududi who was awarded with 'Global Child Prodigy Awardee-2022' in the art and culture category was presented a certificate of appreciation.

Underlining the need to ban plastic and make the city plastic-free, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu highlighted the achievements made by the corporation, awards and recognition received, and the plan of action ahead.

Andhra University, GITAM, AVN College, Kendriya Vidyalaya-2, Nausenabaugh, among others celebrated the day with fervour.