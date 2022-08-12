Visakhapatnam: Awareness programme on 'say no to plastic' held

Visakhapatnam: Inculcating environmental values in school children and laying emphasis on replacing plastic bags with alternatives, Visakha Valley School organised an awareness programme on 'say no to plastic'.

Lauding the efforts of the students on Thursday, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, who participated as chief guest, went through the eco-friendly stalls put up at the campus. He was accompanied by actor and music composer and Swachh Visakha ambassador RP Patnaik, who briefed about the harmful effects of plastic use.

Addressing the students, the Commissioner stressed on the need to ban single use plastic for good with coordinated efforts. With extensive awareness campaigns, the Commissioner said, an apparent change was witnessed among denizens.

Speaking on the occasion, cricketer and environment brand ambassador Srikar Bharath appreciated the corporation for its focus on maintaining the city clean.

Later, the Commissioner played cricket at the grounds.

Along with a host of demonstrations, students also displayed cloth bags at the venue and sustainable supplies on the occasion in the presence of school Principal Dr Eshwari Prabhakar.