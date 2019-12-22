Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam bound AP express catches fire, no casualties reported

Visakhapatnam bound AP express catches fire, no casualties reported
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh express train narrowly escaped danger after a fire broke out in B1 coach.

The Andhra Pradesh express train narrowly escaped danger after a fire broke out in B1 coach. The train which left to Visakhapatnam from Delhi caught fire after half an hour. Passengers on the train were stuck in fear and alarmed railway staff. The train guard stopped the train and quickly shifted the passengers in the affected coaches to other coaches. The burning coaches were then separated from the train,

The officials then deployed fir extinguishers to bring down the fire. However, there is no problem with the arrival of trains as usual. An inquiry has been ordered into the accident. According to reports, no casualties have been reported the passengers breathed in relief after the flames were brought down.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT

'Unity in diversity is India's speciality,' says PM Modi at Delhi rally

Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in Mangaluru protest
Karnataka CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for two killed in...
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP DGP on Citizenship protests
879 arrested, 5000 bound down, 135 cases registered, 15 dead: UP...
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like
Army chief designate Manoj Naravane says real spy world not like...
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer overseas destinations
Citizenship law stir: Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer...


Top