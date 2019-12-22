Visakhapatnam bound AP express catches fire, no casualties reported

The Andhra Pradesh express train narrowly escaped danger after a fire broke out in B1 coach. The train which left to Visakhapatnam from Delhi caught fire after half an hour. Passengers on the train were stuck in fear and alarmed railway staff. The train guard stopped the train and quickly shifted the passengers in the affected coaches to other coaches. The burning coaches were then separated from the train,

The officials then deployed fir extinguishers to bring down the fire. However, there is no problem with the arrival of trains as usual. An inquiry has been ordered into the accident. According to reports, no casualties have been reported the passengers breathed in relief after the flames were brought down.