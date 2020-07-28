X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: City based student bags WTM scholarship

Kolli Sudheepa
x

Kolli Sudheepa

Highlights

Students from 48 countries in Asia applied for the scholarship The scholarship includes a cash prize of $1,000, Google special kit and an opportunity to visit other countries

Visakhapatnam: City-based student Kolli Sudheepa studying in Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous), secured Google Asia Pacific Women Tech Maker (WTM) scholarship.

Students from about 48 countries in Asia applied for the WTM scholarship and her name was shortlisted based on a sequence of coding tests, academic background and leadership skills. Under this WTM scholarship, she will be awarded with $1,000 (US dollars), Google special kit and an opportunity to visit other countries to participate in various activities.

Total 39 students were shortlisted from India and Sudheepa is the only from Andhra Pradesh. Chairman of Vignan Group Lavu Rathaiah appreciated the student for her rare achievement and announced Rs.1 lakh cash prize.

Sudheepa participated in a number of coding events earlier and bagged many prizes. Rector of the institution V. Madhusudhana Rao, Principal B. Arundathi, Deans, HoDs and staff congratulated her.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X