Visakhapatnam: City based student bags WTM scholarship

Visakhapatnam: City-based student Kolli Sudheepa studying in Vignan's Institute of Information Technology (Autonomous), secured Google Asia Pacific Women Tech Maker (WTM) scholarship.

Students from about 48 countries in Asia applied for the WTM scholarship and her name was shortlisted based on a sequence of coding tests, academic background and leadership skills. Under this WTM scholarship, she will be awarded with $1,000 (US dollars), Google special kit and an opportunity to visit other countries to participate in various activities.

Total 39 students were shortlisted from India and Sudheepa is the only from Andhra Pradesh. Chairman of Vignan Group Lavu Rathaiah appreciated the student for her rare achievement and announced Rs.1 lakh cash prize.

Sudheepa participated in a number of coding events earlier and bagged many prizes. Rector of the institution V. Madhusudhana Rao, Principal B. Arundathi, Deans, HoDs and staff congratulated her.