Visakhapatnam: City gears up for ‘Chandanotsavam’

Visakhapatnam : Keeping the earlier experience in view, district collector A Mallikarjuna said elaborate arrangements are in place to make Chandanotsavam celebrated on May 10 a grand success.

Briefing details with the media here on Wednesday, the Collector mentioned that a dry run will be carried out at the temple for the first time.

In order to facilitate hassle-free darshan to common devotees, the darshan at sanctum sanctorum has been stopped. Also, VVIP tickets have been brought down this time. To streamline traffic, the movement of private vehicles is restricted to over 60 per cent compared to the previous year. Free transportation is facilitated for the devotees at old Goshala and new Goshala junctions to and fro till uphill. Close to 90 mini and RTC buses to ply on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar informed that a dedicated command control room is facilitated uphill and it will be monitored by a senior IPS officer. Cranes will be deployed to lift the vehicles in case they experience technical glitches. About 2,000 police personnel will be rendering duty during the festival to ensure smooth conduct of Chandanotsavam without any untoward incident, the CP mentioned.



‘May I help you?’ desks will also be arranged for the purpose. According to Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam S Srinivasa Murthy, arrangements are made to serve Annadanam to 800 devotees at a time.



This apart, a number of medical camps, 160 drinking water points, application of cool paint and shamiyana along the queue lines for the trekkers, along with other facilities will be arranged.

Chandanotsavam special officer K Ramachandra Mohan, police officials attended the meet.