Live
- DCM DK Shivakumar meets Savadi
- New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
- Dinosaur Day
- Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy asks officials to work enthusiastically for celebrations
- Comic books capture interest of a wide range of audiences says Preeti Vyas
- Visakhapatnam: International Organic Mahotsav-2023 from June 2
Visakhapatnam: CNS presents gallantry, distinguished service awards
- 33 Awards were conferred, including Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) to Vineet Kumar LA (AH) and Cdr Nishant Singh (Posthumous)
- CNS presented the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement
Visakhapatnam: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar presented the awards for gallantry and distinguished service on behalf of the President of India at an impressive naval investiture ceremony held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
During the ceremony, 33 awards were conferred, including Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) to Vineet Kumar LA (AH) and Cdr Nishant Singh (Posthumous), 13 Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 16 Vishisht Seva Medal, and two Jeevan Raksha Padak.
The ceremony was organised to honour and recognise the bravery, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of the naval personnel.
In addition, the CNS presented the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and electrical engineering as well as the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting flight safety.
The CNS trophy for ‘Best Green Practice 2023’ was awarded to Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam and INS Tunir in the Industrial and non-industrial categories respectively. Also, the CNS presented the unit citations to operational units and shore establishments for their outstanding performances over the past year.
Indian Naval Ships Betwa, Satpura, Sutlej and Nireekshak, Kalvari class submarine INS Karanj along with INAS 321 FSS and INAS 318 received the unit citation. In the shore establishment category, the awardees were INS India, Tanaji and Valsura, and Material Organisation (Visakhapatnam).
The ceremony was attended by the spouses and families of the awardees along with senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy. The CNS lauded the award winners for their acts of bravery and distinguished service and thanked their family members for their support to the naval personnel.
Emphasising the importance of the role of the naval personnel, the CNS said, “As the Indian Navy continues to expand its operational footprint, to protect, promote, pursue and preserve our national maritime interests, it is the unwavering professionalism and never-say-die spirit of our personnel, which ensures success every time.”