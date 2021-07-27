Visakhapatnam: Conservation of mangroves stressed

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of 'International Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem 2021,' Indira Gandhi Zoological Park organised a webinar focusing on the theme 'Conservation of Mangroves Ecosystem' on Monday.

District Forest Officer Anant Shankar and F.E.S. independent international mangrove management consultant Ravishankar Thupalli spoke about various important benefits of mangroves in the ecosystem and discussed the need to conserve them.

Anant Shankar shared the works done by the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department in conservation of mangroves in Godavari delta and Krishna river delta.

Mangroves are rare and spectacular ecosystems on the boundary between land and sea. These extra ordinary ecosystems contribute to the wellbeing, food security and protection of coastal communities worldwide.

They support a rich biodiversity and provide a valuable nursery habitat for fish and crustaceans, the DFO informed.

Mangroves also act as a form of natural coastal defence against storm surges, rising sea levels and erosion, the experts said during the webinar.

These webinar sessions will build awareness and responsibility among the public about the ecosystem and reasons to conserve them, said Dr Nandani Salaria, curator of the zoo.