X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Coromandel donates medical equipment

Coromandel International Limited representatives handing over medical equipment to District Collector V Vinay Chand

Coromandel International Limited representatives handing over medical equipment to District Collector V Vinay Chand

Highlights

Coromandel International Limited, Visakhapatnam, donated Rs 20 lakh worth of medical infra items to District Collector V Vinay Chand

Visakhapatnam: Coromandel International Limited, Visakhapatnam, donated Rs 20 lakh worth of medical infra items to District Collector V Vinay Chand.

The items including finger pulse oximeters, infrared digital thermometers and electronic BP apparatuses were handed over to the Collector by Vice- President of Coromandel International Limited M Kumaresan, head HR K Rangakumar and PR consultant U S Sarma in the presence of Commissioner of GVMC G Srijana, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, District Revenue Officer Sri Devi and Principal of Andhra Medical College P V Sudhakar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X