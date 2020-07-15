Visakhapatnam: Coromandel donates medical equipment

Visakhapatnam: Coromandel International Limited, Visakhapatnam, donated Rs 20 lakh worth of medical infra items to District Collector V Vinay Chand.



The items including finger pulse oximeters, infrared digital thermometers and electronic BP apparatuses were handed over to the Collector by Vice- President of Coromandel International Limited M Kumaresan, head HR K Rangakumar and PR consultant U S Sarma in the presence of Commissioner of GVMC G Srijana, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, District Revenue Officer Sri Devi and Principal of Andhra Medical College P V Sudhakar.