Visakhapatnam: Coromandel donates medical equipment
Highlights
Coromandel International Limited, Visakhapatnam, donated Rs 20 lakh worth of medical infra items to District Collector V Vinay Chand
Visakhapatnam: Coromandel International Limited, Visakhapatnam, donated Rs 20 lakh worth of medical infra items to District Collector V Vinay Chand.
The items including finger pulse oximeters, infrared digital thermometers and electronic BP apparatuses were handed over to the Collector by Vice- President of Coromandel International Limited M Kumaresan, head HR K Rangakumar and PR consultant U S Sarma in the presence of Commissioner of GVMC G Srijana, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, District Revenue Officer Sri Devi and Principal of Andhra Medical College P V Sudhakar.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story