Visakhapatnam Declaration to be announced on June 21

Visakhapatnam: In order to strengthen yoga practice among future generations and make it a way of life, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that a ‘Visakhapatnam’ declaration will be announced on the ‘International Yoga Day’ (IYD) on June 21.

Recommending that yoga needs to be promoted in a big way at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the Chief Minister said that assessment will be made to analyse what needs to be done to take yoga to the next level. “In line with it, suggstions will be sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work on an action plan to derive desired results with the coordination of the Central government. With the consent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Visakhapatnam declaration’ will be announced,” the Chief Minister told The Hans India, responding to a query.

Expressing confidence that the mega IYD event is likely to get into Guinness World Records, the Chief Minister stated that the event is also expected to create 22 records. “In AP, 25 lakh participants will also get certificates from the AP government for their three-day participation in the celebrations. Through QR code, those taking part in the IYD event on June 21 will receive certificates from Guinness World Records,” Naidu said, terming it as a wonderful opportunity for the participants.

Naidu exhorted all sections of people to take part in the event and make it a household celebration. The next four days are considered as crucial to make the event a grand success, Naidu underlined.

Defining yoga as heritage wealth, Naidu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived it and it is the responsibility of every individual to take it to the future generations.

Along with protection of health, the Chief Minister advocated that yoga aids in enhancing productivity. He urged the people to allot 30 minutes in the 24 hours of a day for yoga to stay healthy and adopt yoga as a way of life to make the State ‘healthy Andhra Pradesh’.

Naidu stated that the month-long Yogandhra aims to reach out to large sections of communities and there are plans to campaign for yoga even after the IYD event.

Focusing on protection of health and real-time monitoring, Naidu said the AP government was collaborating with Bill Gates Foundation to moot a pilot project in the State.

“With knowledge and technology from the Foundation, it will be implemented in the State. After deriving results, the project will be expanded in other parts of the country and world. A proof of concept was initiated in Kuppam. In six months, the project will be rolled out in Chittoor and it will be scaled up for the rest of the State in two years,” the Chief Minister assured.