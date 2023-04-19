Visakhapatnam: Digital classrooms for tribal students inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: Bringing the much required excitement among children, digital classrooms were inaugurated in Araku and Ananthagiri mandals on Tuesday.

The launch was in tune with Aarohan's, a not-for-profit organisation that works towards bringing change in the lives of children and women, year-long work in the primitive tribes region spanning over 120 villages of Araku and Ananthagiri mandals in Andhra Pradesh.

In the first quarter of 2023, the organisation carried out multiple interventions primarily for children and women across education, healthcare and livelihood.

The areas inhabited by primitive tribes in and around Araku Valley face alarming condition, especially children and women, in terms of education and health due to low rates of literacy, high unemployment among youth and women, inadequate water facility, lack of basic health facilities, dilution of cultural identity and violation of basic human rights that require immediate attention from the civil society, government and private sector.

Reaching out to over 5,000 lives, some of the key milestones achieved by the organisation include establishment and refurbishment of three early child education and development centres in Baliyaguda, Jakarvalsa in Ananthagiri and Gundivalasa of Araku mandal, establishment of two digital classrooms for computer training of youth. It also conducted training for public school teachers, 16 health camps, among others. The initiatives were implemented by Aarohan that acts as the nodal NGO, working closely with a dozen

small local grassroots organisations.