Visakhapatnam district registers 34.75 percent polling by 1 pm

Visakhapatnam district recorded 34.75 percent polling by 1 pm.

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district recorded 34.75 percent polling by 1 pm.

The polling percentage constituency-wise includes S.Kota 37 percent, Bheemili 32.61 percent, Visakhapatnam east 37.51 percent, south 31.11 percent, north 30 percent, west 36.40 percent, Gajuwaka 38.02 percent, Pendurthi 30.03 percent.

The Lok Sabha constituency registered a total of 34.03 percent.

