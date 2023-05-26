Visakhapatnam: Doctors perform double organ transplant successfully

Visakhapatnam : A rare surgery completed successfully at KIMS Icon hospital in Visakhapatnam.

A team of doctors from the hospital performed a kidney and liver transplant the same day and provided relief to the patient. The doctors gave a fresh lease of life to a 50-year-old male patient belonging to Amalapuram. The patient was struggling due to liver cancer and cirrhosis secondary to hepatitis C virus and chronic kidney disease.

Explaining the case, KIMS Icon hospital medical gastroenterologist Dr Chalapathi Rao Achanta and nephrologist Dr RK Mahesh said the hospital’s medical panel felt that the only way to save the patient was by way of double organ transplantation.

The rare surgery was done on April 22 in the hospital. The expert team that performed these surgeries comprised liver transplant surgeons Ravichand Siddachari and Sachin Daga, Muralidhar Nambada, Ravi Chandra Reddy, kidney transplant surgeons Umamaheswara Rao and Murali Krishna Padhyla, among others.

Following the successful surgeries, the patient recovered and was discharged 10 days after the operation, they added. Hospital Managing Director Dr Satish Kumar Pethakamsetty said with the availability of the state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated team at the hospital, organ transplant surgeries have been frequently performed at the hospital.