Visakhapatnam: Four missing girls found in Gajuwaka, parents heave in sigh of relief

In a shocking incident that created a stir in the Visakhapatnam city, four girls flee from home saying that they would stand on their own feet in a letter written to the parents. The parents who were in panic after reading the letter complaint to the police who formed into five teams and went all over the city and found four girls in Gajuwaka and brought back to their parents.

Going into the details, four girls studying class 10 in a school in the old city went straight home from school on Wednesday evening. They changed their uniforms and came out of the house saying that they were going to tuition in civil dress and left together. The worried parents approached the One town police as the children who had gone for tuition did not reach home even after 10 o'clock at night. This matter went to the attention of the city police commissioner Srikanth who immediately responded and appointed five teams of police under ADCP Shravan Kumar and carried out search operations.

The four female students who left at midnight were identified through the CCTV footage. Based on this the details were collected. On the other hand, the photos of the four girls were placed in the group of volunteers. The four girls went to a gold shop in Gajuwaka on Thursday afternoon and tried to sell the gold items they had and go somewhere with the money. The shop owner noticed their photos on various WhatsApp groups and informed the police. The parents heaved a sigh of relief as the police went there and conducted counseling for the girl students and handed them over to their parents.