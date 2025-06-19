Visakhapatnam Gears Up for Record-Breaking Yoga Day Event

Visakhapatnam is on the brink of setting new records as preparations for Yoga Andhra 2025 near completion. The Andhra Pradesh government is making extensive arrangements to claim 22 records, including entries in the Guinness World Records. An estimated 350,000 participants are expected to take part in yoga practice from RK Beach to Bhimili, with a total of 500,000 individuals set to join the International Yoga Day celebrations.

The announcement of the Visakhapatnam Yoga Day declaration will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit the city on June 21 for the occasion.

Excitement fills the air as the city prepares for the event. A walk-thon was enthusiastically organised at RK Beach ahead of International Yoga Day, featuring a large rally from the AU Convention Centre to Vishwapriya Function Hall. Prominent local politicians, including Ministers Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, BC Janardhan Reddy, Satyakumar, S Savita, and MP Kalisetty Appala Naidu, took part in the rally. Special Chief Secretary MT Krishnababu, Government Secretary Suresh Kumar, District Collector MN Harendira Prasad, and Secretary Veerapandian also participated in the yoga demonstration alongside hundreds of students.

RK Beach has been designated as the main venue for Yoga Andhra 2025, with gates opening at 5:30 am on the day of the event. The Prime Minister will join the yoga programme from 6:30 am to 7:30 am, concluding the festivities with a speech. The expected attendance of high-profile guests, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Governor Abdul Nazeer, underscores the significance of the day.