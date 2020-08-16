Visakhapatnam: Government focusing on welfare, development says Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said the government was focusing on welfare, development and employment opportunities for the benefit of the people of State.

Participating in the Independence Day celebrations organised by the district administration at police barracks here on Saturday, the Minister said Rs 2,022 crore has been allotted for the phase of the Uttrandhra Sujala Sravanthi project to facilitate water for agriculture purpose, extending up to 1.30 lakh acres.

While the tableau of the Medical and Health department grabbed the first spot on the occasion, rural development tableau and agriculture department received second and third prizes respectively. This apart, coronavirus survivors and frontline warriors were facilitated on the occasion.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, District Collector V Vinay Chand, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Chairman of the AP Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and YSRCP leaders took part in the celebrations.

However, rain played spoilsport at the barracks as some of the tableaux got stuck in the slushy path.

ENC: On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, a ceremonial parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), comprising of platoons of Naval personnel drawn from various ships, submarines, establishments and Defence Security Corps at Command Gymnasium.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took the salute and inspected the guard of honour by a team of 50-men Armed Guards. The parade was attended by all Flag Officers, Commanding Officers of various ships and establishments in Visakhapatnam. Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain reiterated the need to remember the sacrifices of the brave warriors who fought for freedom.

Waltair division: Amid moderate rainfall, Waltair division, East Coast Railway, celebrated the I-Day by organising flag-hoisting ceremony and parade. Waltair division Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava unfurled the national Flag and took Rashtriya Salami presented by the contingent of Railway Protection Force and Civil Defence.

The DRM lauded the efforts of the Covid-19 warriors -- doctors, nurses, medical staff, RPF personnel, cleaning staff and frontline staff for their contribution in combating the pandemic.

GVMC: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation celebrated the day by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and hoisting the tricolour. Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Chief Medical Officer (Health) K S L G Sastry, among others took part.

RINL: Flag-hoisting ceremony marked the celebrations at RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant at Ukkunagaram.

CMD RINL P K Rath unfurled the tricolour and inspected the guard of honour accorded by the CISF Jawans at the Trishna Grounds in the township. The celebrations were restricted to a very limited number of dignitaries in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, live telecast was made available on Twitter handle and YouTube.

HSL: Hindustan Shipyard Limited celebrated Independence Day at the waterfront of Dolphin jetty near the harbour mouth. The national flag was hoisted by Chairman and Managing Director of HSL Rear Admiral (Retd) L V Sarat Babu. On the occasion, Sarat Babu awarded commendations to 54 employees for their performance.

NSTL: Outstanding scientist and Director NSTL Dr O R Nandagopan hoisted the flag at the Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL). The celebrations concluded with patriotic songs and distribution of sweets.

VCTPL: Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited celebrated the 74th Independence Day celebrations with patriotic fervour. Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the VCTPL Anil Narayanan hoisted the flag. Along with others, fire rescue team (FRT) and security team took part in the parade by maintaining social distance and wearing masks.