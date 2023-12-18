Visakhapatnam: Government hostels to get a facelift

Visakhapatnam: Students belonging to weaker sections were unable to focus on their studies as a majority of the hostels they were staying in were deprived of proper amenities.

To revive the situation, district administration is gearing up for modernisation and repair work of government educational hostels in Visakhapatnam.

The district administration has launched measures to provide better facilities for the students at the hostels and ensure satisfaction of the parents. Infrastructure facilities are being improved with the support of industry through corporate social responsibility.

Collector A Mallikarjuna is taking measures to take up repairs and modernise BC, SC and tribal welfare hostels in the district with CSR funds.

The Collector said all the hostels in the district would be developed on all fronts with an intention of providing improved accommodation facilities to the students who have come from distant places to pursue higher education.

As part of the initiative, a hostel at Bheemunipatnam area has already been developed.

Similarly, a foundation stone was laid for the reconstruction of the Government Backward Classes College Girls Hostel at Isukathota by the District Collector. It will be developed with required infrastructure at a cost of Rs 29 lakh provided by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority.

District officials said government schools have gone through a major transformation with the introduction of ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme. By providing facilities in the hostels, the students would be able to focus on education better, they opined.

The District Collector called upon the managements of different industries to extend support to the endeavour.