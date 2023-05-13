Live
Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited undocks largest vessel in record time
HSL undocks the largest vessel MV Vishva Vijay for repair
Visakhapatnam : Hindustan Shipyard Limited undocked the largest vessel MV Vishva Vijay, a panamax class 80, 655 DWT bulk carrier, in a record time of 60 days post successful completion of repairs, adding another feather in its cap.
The vessel is 229-meter long, 32.24-meter in width. Its seven cargo holds can carry 95,149 CBM of cargo.
The vessel made its way to HSL on March 8 to undergo its refit. Over the period of docking, HSL has worked round the clock to complete the repair works with professionalism, a testimony that the company has consistently been completing refits on or ahead of the schedule for the last two years.
The vessel will be berthed at HSL for a few more days wherein she would be undergoing trials before the vessel is set to sail off tentatively by May 20.
This is the largest vessel ever docked at the HSL.