Visakhapatnam: HSL bags two prestigious awards

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) recognised for its excellence in the maritime industry, securing two prestigious awards at the Governance Now 11th PSU Awards ceremony held in Delhi on Friday.

The Governance Now Awards acknowledge the impactful contributions of PSUs to the nation’s progress.

Director (Strategic Projects) HSL Cmde Girideep Singh received the ‘Operations Leadership’ Award for implementing various reforms, strategic approaches, and innovative engineering solutions.

These efforts enhanced operational excellence in ship repair and submarine refit business, resulting in timely or ahead-of-schedule completion of all refit projects in the past few years. Senior manager (Corporate Planning) and Neelima Boni received the ‘Communication Outreach’ Award on behalf of HSL, recognised for enhancing HSL’s visibility, branding, digital footprint, and global outreach, which enhanced its business outreach.

HSL received these awards in the other PSU category from Satish Chandra Dubey, minister of state, ministry of coal, ministry of mines and Satya Pal Singh, former minister of state for HRD alongside organisations from the Maharatna, Navratna, Miniratna, and state PSU categories.