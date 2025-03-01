Live
- Hyderabad embraces spirit of Ramzan with reverence
- Budget mere jugglery of words & numbers: Congress
- Mamnoor airport gets Centre’s nod
- Cabinet meet on March 6
- Agricultural College Students Visit Retirement Home to Provide Aid
- TGNPDCL introduces public grievance prog
- Second phone-tapping case: A-2 files criminal petition; orders reserved
- HC Judge tells advocates to come prepared with facts of cases
- Tirupati: Canara Bank organises cybercrime awareness programme
- MWC 2025: Key Smartphone Launches from Xiaomi, Samsung, Nothing, and More
Just In
Visakhapatnam: HSL bags two prestigious awards
Governance Now awards are for ‘Operations Leadership’ Communication Outreach’
Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) recognised for its excellence in the maritime industry, securing two prestigious awards at the Governance Now 11th PSU Awards ceremony held in Delhi on Friday.
The Governance Now Awards acknowledge the impactful contributions of PSUs to the nation’s progress.
Director (Strategic Projects) HSL Cmde Girideep Singh received the ‘Operations Leadership’ Award for implementing various reforms, strategic approaches, and innovative engineering solutions.
These efforts enhanced operational excellence in ship repair and submarine refit business, resulting in timely or ahead-of-schedule completion of all refit projects in the past few years. Senior manager (Corporate Planning) and Neelima Boni received the ‘Communication Outreach’ Award on behalf of HSL, recognised for enhancing HSL’s visibility, branding, digital footprint, and global outreach, which enhanced its business outreach.
HSL received these awards in the other PSU category from Satish Chandra Dubey, minister of state, ministry of coal, ministry of mines and Satya Pal Singh, former minister of state for HRD alongside organisations from the Maharatna, Navratna, Miniratna, and state PSU categories.