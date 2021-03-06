Visakhapatnam: HSL celebrates 50th National Safety Day

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) celebrated the 50th National Safety Day on Thursday. Addressing the employees on the occasion, Chairman and Managing Director of HSL Cmde (Retd) Hemant Khatri laid emphasis on the importance of safety, quality, health and environment in day to day work.

Later, he administered safety pledge and gave away certificates, prizes to the winners of various competitions conducted as part of the celebrations.

The CMD further stressed on various aspects of safety measures and advised the employees to create an accident-free atmosphere in HSL by 75th Independence Day celebrated in 2022.

The CMD released a revised safety manual which brought out the standard operating procedures to be followed.

Functional directors, HoDs of various production departments, safety marshals and recognised unions participated in the event. pic caption: HSL Chairman and Managing Director Cmde (Retd) Hemant Khatri addressing the employees on the occasion of the National Safety Day celebrations, in Visakhapatnam on Friday