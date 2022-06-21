Visakhapatnam : HSL dedicates 200th ship to nation

Visakhapatnam : Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) is celebrating its 81st Foundation Day on Tuesday by dedicating its 200th constructed ship 'Balbir' for the Indian Navy and 2000th repaired ship 'SCI Pawan' of SCI to the nation under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In commemoration to the glorious history of over eight decades, HSL released a book on '200 ships and beyond'. As a part of the green initiative, three information technology-based applications namely, annual property returns, NIC mail access from Local Area Network (LAN) PC and dynamic payment QR code for tax invoices to customers for the benefit of the employees were launched.

HSL has set itself on the path of transformation and is emerging as 'new HSL'. The major reforms undertaken at HSL in the past few months have propelled its growth and created extensive opportunities for Medium, Small and Micro Enterprieses(MSMEs).