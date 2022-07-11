Visakhapatnam: Iconic Week celebrations conclude

Visakhapatnam: Holding placards and walking in tandem on the beach road, a number of students took part in the walkathon organised on the concluding day of the 'Iconic Week' celebrations by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Aimed at spreading awareness about the steel, the walkathon, flagged off by chief general manager (HR-Corporate Services) of Visakhapatnam Steel G. Gandhi, general manager of Sports MS Kumar, among others, saw a large participation.

The week-long celebrations featured as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav included a number of programmes.

A mobile exhibition on various projects of the RINL through a tableau went around various areas of Visakhapatnam.

A seminar, plantation drive, Swachh Bharat activities, pada yatra, safety awareness programme focusing on zero accident incidents, workshops, among others, were held as a part of the celebrations that saw the involvement of the employees from various departments along with those residing in Ukkunagaram township.

In addition, painting, essay writing competitions were organised for school children on environment and sustainability. In order to encourage the usage of alternative supplies, cloth bags were distributed to the people of steel city.

GVMC zonal commissioner P Simhachalam, 78th ward corporator B Gangarao participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, RINL CMD Atul Bhatt lauded the personnel, trade union representatives for their active participation in various programs organised during the week.