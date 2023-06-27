Visakhapatnam: JSP strongly opposes land pooling at Erra Matti Dibbalu

Visakhapatnam: The decision of land pooling in and around ‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’ was strongly objected by the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Recently, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority issued a notification regarding land pooling of ‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’, a rare marine geological formation near Bheemunipatnam that was declared as a significant geo heritage site by the Geological Survey of India.

Demanding the suspension of the notification, JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav submitted a petition during ‘Spandana’, weekly grievance platform, at the Collectorate on Monday.

The corporator lamented that the site that holds a lot of historical significance has now been neglected during the YSRCP government.

A road proposal was made adjacent to the Erra Matti Dibbalu in Bheemili to Bhogapuram Airport. “The proposal will cause more damage to the heritage site than any good. Apart from this, the government also decided to develop layouts in and around the hills. Already, notifications were issued to JV Agraharam, Nerella Valasa, Nidigattu, Chippada, Thallavalasa, Dakamarri villages for the land pooling. It is in the same locality, INS Kalinga is also situated. By developing layouts in the area, it would pose danger to national security as well,” Murthy Yadav pointed out.

He appealed to the authorities concerned that if they could not save the heritage site, at least efforts should be made not to damage it further.