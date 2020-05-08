Visakhapatnam: Making every effort to ensure proper treatment said LG Chem

Visakhapatnam: LG Chem, which operates the plant, in a statement on Thursday said it is cooperating with Indian authorities to help residents and employees. "The gas leakage is now under control, but the leaked gas can cause nausea and dizziness, so we are investing every effort to ensure proper treatment is provided swiftly," LG Chem said in a statement. The firm is looking into what caused the leak of styrene monomer gas, which is used for producing plastic.

"We are investigating the extent of damage and the exact cause of the leak and deaths," it added.

Meanwhile, South Korean Ambassador Shin Bong-kil said, "I am shocked and saddened by the news of the accident that occurred at the LG Polymers Plant in Gopalpatnam, AP, that caused loss of valuable lives and many falling ill.

"This was a highly unfortunate incident and our deepest condolences go out to those affected by this tragic event. We pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been taken ill."