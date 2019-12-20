Visakhapatnam: Naga Shaurya unveils Yuvtarang poster

Visakhapatnam: Actor Naga Shaurya on Thursday launched a poster of ensuing youth festival 'Yuvtarang- 2020' of the Vignan Group of Engineering and Pharmacy Institutions.

The actor was accompanied by supporting actor Krishnudu of 'Vinayakudu' fame, among others. Stating that this kind of event acts as a stressbuster for youngsters, Naga Shaurya said students can focus better on studies if they could manage stress well.

Institution Rector V Madhusudhan Rao said Vignan Group organises youth festival every year and this year the event is scheduled to be held on January 11 and 12. He hoped over 16,000 budding engineers will participate in the festival.

Principal of VIIT B Arundati and vice-principal K Madhusudhana Rao were present. Students performed flash mob, dance and skits in the event.