Visakhapatnam: Not many turn to beauty parlours yet

Visakhapatnam: The corona induced pandemic has taught us to become self-reliant in more ways than one.



In addition to cooking, handling household chores and working, many have explored their hair-cutting prowess.

Despite a few failed attempts and some never-tried before hairstyle, they did not lose hope in giving 'one last try.' While some are bold enough to experiment with their hair-cutting skills on themselves, a few are smart enough to try them on their family members initially. As situation demanded, Rekha Surana, a homemaker, turned into a hairstylist for her husband and son. "I could somehow manage with the haircut and did not disappoint both my husband as well as my son with the outcome," says Rekha, who paid a visit to a beauty parlour after two months for a haircut.

It was a challenging task for a few mothers to cater to their kids' demand. "My daughter was showing me images of layer-cut and insisted on me to do the same for her. Unfortunately, I messed up with her hair and she did not speak to me for two days for the badly cut layers," recalls V Nandini, a resident of MVP Colony.

Though the salons and beauty parlours have opened their shutters, hairstylists and beauticians say that it is not business as usual for them. "Unlike earlier times, people visit parlours for basic requirements now. Earlier, many used to opt for multiple services before heading to a party. But with social gatherings coming to a halt and fear of getting infected continues, customers now confine to limited services. A majority of clients now prefer short haircut as it is easy to maintain," says W, a hairstylist.

But those planning to step into a parlour after a long break need to make sure to fill their wallet as there is almost 70 to 100 per cent rise in assorted services provided by the beauticians as they say that their maintenance cost has gone up.