Visakhapatnam: Officials told to speed up Jagananna Colonies’ work

Visakhapatnam: Special chief secretary (housing) Ajay Jain has instructed the officials concerned and representatives of various contracting agencies to complete the construction of houses of YSR Jagananna Colonies at the earliest.

Visiting layouts being developed at Gidijala and Tangudibilli in Anandapuram mandal here on Tuesday, he made it clear that sufficient funds are available to complete the projects.

Later, along with district collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma and housing department project director Srinivasa Rao, special chief secretary Ajay Jain conducted a review on the progress made in the project.

Speaking on the occasion, he issued guidelines to the authorities on the steps to be taken to speed up the construction of houses at the layouts.

He set a time-frame for the construction of houses and said the project work should be completed by the end of December.

Ajay Jain directed the officials to complete the geo-tagging and to open bank accounts for all the beneficiaries. This process should be completed within a week, he added. He said that the agreement should be cancelled if any of the beneficiaries do not show interest.

The officials were directed to take appropriate action by giving permission to set up a brick plant nearby the colonies.

Ajay Jain stated that the construction of houses cannot be stopped even at the beginning of the election process and works should continue without any delay.

If the performance of the agencies is not up to the mark, the special CS instructed the district collector to cancel the contract and endorse another agency.

Further, Ajay Jain said that funds of Rs 1,500 crore are ready with the state government for the construction of the houses.

District collector A Mallikarjuna assured that by the end of this month, all issues would be resolved to accelerate the works.

GVMC EE Ravikrishna Raju, housing department EEs, DEs, AEs and secretariat staff participated in the meeting.