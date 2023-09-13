Visakhapatnam: Police arrest TDP leaders for staging protest

Visakhapatnam: After the arrest of their national president N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders discussed future course of action at a meeting held at the party office on Tuesday in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituencies Later, holding black flags, the TDP leaders took out a rally form the party office.

Meanwhile, police stopped the leaders who were joining the rally. The TDP leaders raised slogans against Naidu’s arrest. With this, a tense atmosphere was witnessed in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said it was unfair to block the protesters who were participating in a peaceful protest.

He questioned whether they have the right to protest in a democratic country or not and accused the police for acting as YSR Congress party workers.

The TDP leaders said that they will go to any extent to protect democracy in the state. They staged a sit in protest opposing the police attitude.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders were forcibly taken to the station in police vehicles.

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao and Gandi Babji, leaders Pasarla Prasad, Peela Srinivasa Rao, Sarvasiddhi Anantalakshmi were shifted to the police station.

Meanwhile, opposing the arrest of TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, TDP youth leader Adari Kishore Kumar staged a protest at the Visakhapatnam Airport apron, raising a slogan ‘save democracy’.

However, he was detained by the Visakhapatnam police immediately. Kishore Kumar arrived in Visakhapatnam after completing ‘Mission Karshaka Devo Bhava’ awareness meetings.

During the same time, Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer was returning from Visakhapatnam after concluding his visit.

Demanding justice for Naidu and displaying a placard in the airport, Kishore Kumar appealed to the Governor to intervene in the issue.

With the sudden incident, the police arrested Kishore Kumar and took him to the airport police station.