Visakhapatnam: Police carries dead body on shoulders for three kilometres, DGP showers praises

The Rambilli police in Visakhapatnam district have expressed their humanity by retrieving a decomposed dead body identified at three kilometers away. The body of an unidentified man was washed ashore in Sitapalem village on Friday. SI Arun Kiran registered the case and informed several police stations. However, no one came for the body until Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector V. Arun kiran responded that no one came forward to evacuate the body. ASI Dora, Head Constable Masenu, Constable Narsingh Rao and Home Guard Kinda Babu brought the body from the shore to Sitapalem with the help of sticks. From there the body was taken in a vehicle to the mortuary in Yalamanchili. People appreciated the humanity shown by the police.

AP DGP Gautam Sawang said he was saluting the personnel who were spreading the prestige of the police department across the country and lauded the Rambilli police for taking the lead abd carrying a decomposed body on the shoulders for about three kilometers. The DGP Gautam Sawang extended special congratulations to Rambilli Sub Inspector and staff.