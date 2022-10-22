Visakhapatnam: Police Martyrs Day celebrated

Visakhapatnam: The police system has been set up to protect peace and security and safeguard the assets of the public, said Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Attending as a chief guest for the Police Martyrs Day – 2022 celebrations organised at the beach road here on Friday, the minister stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is recruiting 6,511police jobs to strengthen the Andhra Pradesh police department on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day.

In any system, there is a temporary break in their duties. But the police system is the only one that works round the clock without a break, he added. The minister mentioned that even in times of Covid-19, the services rendered by the police as frontline warriors cannot be forgotten.

City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth said it was the day when the Indian Army successfully repelled the Chinese invasion. He said the sacrifices of the police warriors were invaluable. He said that the police department will always stand by the families of the martyrs.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao, Commissioner of GVMC P Raja Babu, DGP (Rtd) N Sambasiva Rao, police personnel and students were present. Meanwhile, 'Police Martyrs Day – 2022', was organised at Anakapalli district as well. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti and Visakhapatnam Range DIG S Hari Krishna said every police personnel should draw inspiration from the martyred police and contribute to the society. Superintendent of Police P Gowthami Sali said an essay competition would be held and an open house on the occasion for the students.

District Additional SPs (Administration) B. Vijaya Bhaskar and B. Lakshmi Narayana (Crimes), DSPs K Praveen Kumar, P Srinivasa Rao, B Sunil, inspectors PVV Narasimha Rao, Chandrasekhar, Appala Naidu, Lakshmana Murthy and Ramakrishna Rao participated in the celebrations.