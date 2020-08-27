Visakhapatnam: Prof Jayasankar Variyar appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics)of GITAM University

Visakhapatnam: Renowned chemical engineer, IIT Madras, Professor (Retd) Jayasankar Variyar was appointed as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of GITAM Deemed to be University.



With 30 years of experience in both industry and academia, Prof Variyar worked as a research scientist in the areas of detergents, surfactants and personal care product development at various Unilever laboratories in India and later set up large-scale Greenfield production facilities for Cholayil (Cuticura, Medimix brands).

He also led the measurement sciences team of ICI Chemicals. In the academia, Prof Variyar taught and held academic leadership roles at the IIT-Kharagpur and other academic institutions.

According to president of GITAM M Sribharath, Prof Variyar's academic leadership skills and his deep knowledge of the industry practices will help to implement the institution's strategic vision and long-term plans.