Visakhapatnam: Queues swell at gas agencies

Visakhapatnam: As consumers received alerts pertaining to e-KYC update for LPG connection, serpentine queues were witnessed at gas agencies as many rushed to the venue to get their e-KYC update done.

With the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas making the e-KYC update mandatory setting a deadline for December 31, several consumers headed to the gas agencies to complete the e-KYC process.





However, not many seem to have clarity whether the update needs to be done by December 31 or complete it in another three months or so.

While consumers wanted to avoid the last minute rush, they began joining the queue line for the process as they found visiting the agencies a convenient option to get their doubts cleared and complete the process.