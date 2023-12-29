Live
- Govt likely to cut petrol, diesel prices ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Paritala Sriram invites two YSRCP leaders into TDP
- 4 held in China for using ChatGPT to execute ransomware attack
- Four held for drug peddling in Assam
- Bridal Dupattas That Will Top The 2024 Trends
- Tennis: Djokovic arrives in Perth ahead of United Cup debut
- TDP gave priority to BCs, TDP state secretary Savithamma
- Penukonda TDP incharge releases book on failures of YSRCP
- Delhi HC issues notice in plea against contractual appointments of teachers in DU
- Odisha CM launches third phase of BSKY scheme
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Queues swell at gas agencies
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: As consumers received alerts pertaining to e-KYC update for LPG connection, serpentine queues were witnessed at gas agencies as many...
Visakhapatnam: As consumers received alerts pertaining to e-KYC update for LPG connection, serpentine queues were witnessed at gas agencies as many rushed to the venue to get their e-KYC update done.
With the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas making the e-KYC update mandatory setting a deadline for December 31, several consumers headed to the gas agencies to complete the e-KYC process.
However, not many seem to have clarity whether the update needs to be done by December 31 or complete it in another three months or so.
While consumers wanted to avoid the last minute rush, they began joining the queue line for the process as they found visiting the agencies a convenient option to get their doubts cleared and complete the process.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS