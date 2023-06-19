Visakhapatnam: Rath Yatra in city tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a premier socio–cultural organisation for Odias, in the city is celebrating Ratha Yatra on June 20, while Bahuda (return yatra) is scheduled on June 28.

The chariot (ratha) carrying the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be pulled by the devotees from Sri Jagannath Temple situated at Daspalla Hills in a colourful procession accompanied by sankirtan and cultural road shows to the aunt’s place Sri Gundicha temple at Lawson’s Bay Colony passing through Children’s arena, Millenium bunk, Andhra University out gate, Vuda Park and Shanti Ashram.

On the day of Rath Yatra, the deities will be taken out from the sanctum sanctorum to the chariot following pahandi bije ritual. After sweeping the platform of the chariot where the deities are seated, the chariot will be pulled by the devotees.

The deities will have the sojourn at Sri Gundicha temple for 9 days and will return to the main temple during Bahuda Yatra scheduled on June 28. Cultural team from Brundaban Sanskrutika Anusthan (BSA) will perform Dulduli, a percussion ensemble, enroute the yatra.

The president of the samaj JK Nayak, general secretary Bimal Kumar Mahanta and coordinator Arun Das shared the details of the yatra.