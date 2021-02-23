X
Visakhapatnam: Researchers Day celebrated in GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Marking the birth anniversary of Sir Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar, GITAM Institute of Science celebrated Researchers' Day here on Monday at the institution.

Addressing the gathering, GITAM Institute of Science Principal M.Sarathchandra Babu said that Sir Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar inspired many people to take up science research in the country.

As part of the event, researchers from science discipline delivered their ongoing research in the form of oral presentations. The best oral presentations were awarded in the disciplines of both Physical and Biological sciences.

Hyderabad-based Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize- 2020 recipient Subhadeep Chatterjee delivered his lecture on 'Understand the Social Language of Bacteria'.

