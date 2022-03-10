Visakhapatnam: Residents vexed by drainage issues

Visakhapatnam: For decades, drainage system at Samata Colony near Ghosala junction at Simhachalam continues to trouble the residents. Much earlier, funds were allocated for taking up the works of the drainage system. However, they did not get grounded. Unable to find any other better option, the residents divert the domestic waste to the sump right in front of their houses. This is one of the main reasons why the residents of the neighbourhood suffer from mosquito menace. Also, unbearable stench emanates from the roads. Many of the colony people are prone to seasonal diseases.

A drainage without cover at the entrance of the colony

"During rainy season, the situation gets even worse as the drain water overflows on the roads. we have been representing the drainage issue for quite a long time but nothing much has been done so far," said Babu Rao and A Venu Gopal Rao, members of residents' welfare association (RWA). Recently, ward corporator Raparthi Kanna visited the colony. "The corporator has assured that our issue would be taken forward to the officials concerned and proper drainage system would be facilitated to the colony," said E Sanyasi Rao, secretary of the RWA. The corporator's assurance has kindled new hope among the residents and they say that they look forward to the development. The colony is located in a prime area and is close to the Simhachalam shrine.

A sump in front of the house in the neighbourhood

BRTS Simhachalam corridor passes along the neighbourhood. Residents say that if the colony is facilitated with a proper drainage system, their decade-long issues would come to an end.

