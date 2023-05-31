Live
- MS Dhoni hints potential comeback next season
- Dimple Kapadia: You can’t do a decent performance if you’re not given the meat
- Delay in Tungabhadra HLC modernisation riles farmers
- I want to make timeless music: RP Patnaik
- Google Chrome’s new extension to let users create side panel UI
- Vijayawada: YSRCP celebrates 4-yrs in office with rallies, meetings
- Adolf Eichmann hanged
- Digital vocational skilling can make youths workplace ready
- How to improve English vocabulary?
- New Delhi: Filled with humility and gratitude said PM Narendra Modi
Visakhapatnam: RINL bags prestigious Greentech Safety Award 2023
- The organisation receive the award for its outstanding contribution to improve workplace safety in the year 2022-23
- The award was received by Director (Projects) AK Bagchi and additional charge director (Operations)
Visakhapatnam: RINL has bagged the prestigious ‘GreenTech Safety Award 2023’ under the safety excellence category. The organisation has received the award for its outstanding contribution to improve workplace safety in the year 2022-23.
The prestigious award was received by Director (Projects) A K Bagchi and additional charge director (Operations) on behalf of RINL from former Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi at the 21st Annual Greentech Awards presentation function held at New Delhi on Tuesday.
The 21st ‘Greentech Safety Award 2023’ organised by the Greentech Foundation shall recognise and honour outstanding organisations that are taking responsibility for defining a commercial future by adding value through excellence in fire, safety, health and security management for corporate citizenship, transparent accountability, lifecycle stewardship, strategic sustainability and conducting fair business in a disciplined manner that delivers a shared future for all stakeholders through commitment, dedication with a goal of zero injuries.
The jury members of Greentech Foundation have applauded RINL for the Initiatives like use of Drone technology for inspection of high-rise structures, chimneys etc, development of Software application for tracking the usage of Safety harnesses and also for imparting Safety Trainings through Online platforms (webinars).
Chief Executive Officer, Greentech ABCP Sharan and several other dignitaries also graced.