Visakhapatnam: RINL bags prestigious Greentech Safety Award 2023

Visakhapatnam: RINL has bagged the prestigious ‘GreenTech Safety Award 2023’ under the safety excellence category. The organisation has received the award for its outstanding contribution to improve workplace safety in the year 2022-23.

The prestigious award was received by Director (Projects) A K Bagchi and additional charge director (Operations) on behalf of RINL from former Governor of Assam Jagdish Mukhi at the 21st Annual Greentech Awards presentation function held at New Delhi on Tuesday.

The 21st ‘Greentech Safety Award 2023’ organised by the Greentech Foundation shall recognise and honour outstanding organisations that are taking responsibility for defining a commercial future by adding value through excellence in fire, safety, health and security management for corporate citizenship, transparent accountability, lifecycle stewardship, strategic sustainability and conducting fair business in a disciplined manner that delivers a shared future for all stakeholders through commitment, dedication with a goal of zero injuries.

The jury members of Greentech Foundation have applauded RINL for the Initiatives like use of Drone technology for inspection of high-rise structures, chimneys etc, development of Software application for tracking the usage of Safety harnesses and also for imparting Safety Trainings through Online platforms (webinars).

Chief Executive Officer, Greentech ABCP Sharan and several other dignitaries also graced.