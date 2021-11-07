Visakhapatnam sea levels to rise by 1.77 ft in next 100 years

Amaravati: Visakhapatnam city could, if the current trend of climate change continues forcing the sea levels to rise, go under 1.77 feet of water by the turn of the century, according to the latest findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The report which assessed the impact of climate change has conducted its studies for several Indian cities (12) situated in the coastal area of the country. Among all the unpredictable weather patterns, rising sea levels is a significant one. Multiple effects will be witnessed alongside the unprecedented warming of the planet.

The global mean sea level is rising at a rate of around 3.7 millimetre per year according to estimates of the IPCC compiled up to 2018 over a 12-year period.

The report also speaks of melting glaciers in the HKH (Hindu Kush Himalayan) region. Among the Indian cities that are vulnerable to the rising sea levels are Kandla (1.87 feet), Okha (1.96), Bhavnagar (2.7), Mumbai (1.9), Mormugao (2.06), Mangalore (1.87), Cochin (2.32), Paradip (1.93), Khidirpur (0.49), Visakhapatnam (1.77), Chennai (1.87) and Tuticorin (1.9).

People of not just the coastal cities but in other states too affected as the melting glaciers of the Himalayas are bound to affect over a billion people at least, the report stated.

Changes to the sea levels could happen in intervals of six to nine years by 2050 itself, the IPCC said.

"Coastal areas will see continued sea-level rise throughout the 21st century, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding

in low-lying areas and coastal erosion with extreme

sea-level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century," said the IPCC Working Group I report.