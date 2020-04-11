Visakhapatnam: Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi distributes food packets to needy

Visakhapatnam: Sevadal members of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, Ukkunagaram, have been distributing 600 food packets, including 300 tiffin and 300 lunch parcels on a daily basis for the past one week.



Due to lockdown, at various places around Visakha Steel plant, Islampeta, Maddilapalem, Madeenabagh, Gannivanipalem, Esarapuvanipalem, Narava, Duvvada, Mantripalem, Nammidoddi, Yelamanchalidoddi, Desapatrunipalem and Kurmannapalem are some of the areas being covered as a part of the food supply programme.

Samithi volunteers distributed food packets to stranded contract workers and needy persons as well. The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Akshay Patra Foundation continue their support to the needy. G Ramakrishna, convener of the Ukkunagaram Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, sevadal members, including Murugananadam, R A Naidu, S M Vishnu Murthy and VSP employees. The supply of food is being taken up ensuring maintenance of social distancing.