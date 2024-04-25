Visakhapatnam: Summer special trains to clear extra rush

Visakhapatnam : Keeping the demand in view and clearing the extra rush of passengers, the East Coast Railway decided to run special trains between Visakhapatnam- Chennai Egmore and Visakhapatnam- Hatia.

Visakhapatnam- Chennai Egmore summer special train (08557) will leave Visakhapatnam on Saturday at 7 pm from April 27 to June 29. It reaches Chennai Egmore the next day at 8.45 am (10 trips).

In return, Chennai Egmore -Visakhapatnam summer special (08558) will leave Chennai Egmore at 10:30 am on Sundays from April 28 to June 30 and reach Visakhapatnam the same day at 10.35 pm (10 trips).

The train will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Elamanchili, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur between Visakhapatnam and Chennai Egmore.

Visakhapatnam- Hatia Summer special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 11.50 pm from April 28 to June 30 and reach Hatia the next day at 2.35 pm (10 trips).

In return, Hatia -Visakhapatnam summer special (08556) will leave Hatia at 4 pm on Monday from April 29 to July 1 and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 9.50 am (10 trips).

The train will stop at Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela between Visakhapatnam and Hatia. Passengers are requested to avail the special train services facilitated by the ECoR.