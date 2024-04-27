  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: TDP Bheemili MLA says people in need of change

Visakhapatnam: TDP Bheemili MLA says people in need of change
x
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should know that it is not possible to cheat people forever, said Bheemunipatnam alliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should know that it is not possible to cheat people forever, said Bheemunipatnam alliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Visiting the 4th ward here on Friday, the former minister said that the Chief Minister is distributing money earned by selling and mortgaging public properties, pressing the button. Further Srinivasa Rao stated that the Chief Minister is spreading false propaganda that welfare schemes would be stopped if the alliance comes to power. The TDP-BJP-JSP has no such plans, he confirmed.

The Bheemili constituency candidate assured locals that many more schemes will be introduced by the new government. He lamented that not a single development work in the segment has been undertaken in the past five years. TDP in-charge Korada Rajababu and local leaders participated in the programme. TDP Bheemunipatnam candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao greeting people during his campaign held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X