Visakhapatnam: TDP Bheemili MLA says people in need of change

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should know that it is not possible to cheat people forever, said Bheemunipatnam alliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Visiting the 4th ward here on Friday, the former minister said that the Chief Minister is distributing money earned by selling and mortgaging public properties, pressing the button. Further Srinivasa Rao stated that the Chief Minister is spreading false propaganda that welfare schemes would be stopped if the alliance comes to power. The TDP-BJP-JSP has no such plans, he confirmed.

The Bheemili constituency candidate assured locals that many more schemes will be introduced by the new government. He lamented that not a single development work in the segment has been undertaken in the past five years. TDP in-charge Korada Rajababu and local leaders participated in the programme. TDP Bheemunipatnam candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao greeting people during his campaign held in Visakhapatnam on Friday.