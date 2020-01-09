Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders goes for Mouna Deeksha in solidarity to Chandrababu's arrest

The TDP cadre and leaders of Visakhapatnam gave a call for Mouna Deeksha in the district on Thursday against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh at Benz circle on Wednesday night while expressing the support to farmers JAC. TDP leaders Velagapudi Rama Krishna Babu, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Ganns Babu, along with several others, took a silence Deeksha at the GVMC Gandhi statue in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, they alleged that the government is acting upon vengeance towards the opposition leaders and said it is not correct to arrest Chandrababu.

On the other hand, the agitation against the proposal of three capitals had intensified in Amaravati with the Joint Action Committee giving a call for the Praja Chaitanya Yatra program on Thursday. The former chief minister Nara Chandrababu will be participating in the protest and address the people in Machilipatnam after the completion of Yatra.

It remains to be seen how YSRCP reacts to the ongoing stir on a proposal of three capitals.