Visakhapatnam: Technical glitch delays Janmabhoomi express

Passengers waiting on the platform in Visakhapatnam railway station on Wednesday

Failure in electrical connection coupler in two coaches of Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi express caused three hours of delay on Wednesday.

The Waltair Division authorities swiftly responded to a technical snag identified in the M-1 and D-1 coaches of the express. Upon receiving the information, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad issued orders to replace the affected coaches to ensure a comfortable journey to passengers on-board.

The replacement of the two coaches was carried out efficiently, allowing the train to resume its journey to its destination at 9.30 hours due to which the train was delayed approximately by 3 hours. The train was stopped at the station and spare coaches were brought from the coach Depot and replaced.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that passenger safety and convenience remain our utmost priority, and every effort is made to swiftly address any technical issues that may arise during travel.

