Visakhapatnam: Thousands take part in mega beach clean up drive

Visakhapatnam: Wearing gloves and holding sacks, thousands of people took part in the massive beach clean up drive that began at Coastal Battery in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

With an aim to inspire people from various sections of society to come together, take the onus, keep the city clean and plastic-free, the mega beach clean up drive was initiated by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with the GVMC and New York-based NGO Parle for the Oceans.

The first-of-its-kind coastal clean up programme saw a participation of over 22,000 officials from departments, volunteers from industries, corporate offices, schools and colleges at 40 different points extending up to 28-km along the coast.

Among others, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Adimulapu Suresh, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha, MLC Varudhu Kalayani, MLA M Srinivasa Rao, NRECAP Chairman KK Raju participated in the coastal clean up activity which is set to break records.