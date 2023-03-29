Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister stresses on speeding up 'PRASAD' works

Visakhapatnam: A number of works to be undertaken under the 'PRASAD' scheme are to be completed within two years, but will be completed in just one year, said Tourism Minister RK Roja.

Speaking to the media after visiting Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam here on Tuesday, she mentioned that project works would be completed at the earliest and they would be made available for the devotees at the shrine.

During the minister's visit, AP Tourism officials gave a digital presentation on various development works sanctioned under the 'PRASAD' scheme at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam.

Later, Roja said tenders for such works would be issued within a month. She stated that the tourism department would soon make arrangements to lay foundation stone for the works to be taken up at a total cost of Rs 54.04 crore at the shrine.

Executive Officer of the devasthanam V Trinadha Rao honoured the minister at the shrine. Executive Engineer D Srinivasa Raju explained the works to be grounded. MLC Varudu Kalyani, EE Rambabu, temple officials Narasimha Raju and Naidu were present.