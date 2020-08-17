Visakhapatnam: Two more solar plants get readied with 4.5 MW capacity

Visakhapatnam: As part of the smart city project, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is readying a solar power plant with a capacity of 4.5 MW power projects.



Already, the first-of-its-kind floating solar power plant in Andhra Pradesh generates 2 MW power. This apart, works related to 1 MW solar plant project near Mudasarlova and 1.5 MW at Krishnapuram have also neared completion. Besides producing power, the 2-MW grid interactive floating solar power plant also aids in bringing down evaporation of water to an extent at Mudasarlova reservoir. The annual energy generation is up to 3,110 MW and water gets saved through 20 per cent water evaporation reduction. With 6,250 number of poly crystalline solar modules, carbon emission reduction amounts to 2,703 MT per annum. Recently, the installation of the 1MW solar plant project with 3,160 poly crystalline solar modules near Mudasarlova reservoir has been completed. Novus Green Energy will take care of the maintenance part.

Similarly, at Krishnapuram, 1.5MW solar plant is readied with 4,800 poly crystalline solar modules. These plants have been synchronised with the grid. "GVMC saves close to Rs 6 lakh through these solar projects per month. In addition, another 1.5 MW solar power plants have been installed at GVMC office complex, school campuses and other buildings. Another 10 MW alternative energy plant has been proposed but it is yet to take shape," explains M Vinay Kumar, Superintendent Engineer, GVMC smart city projects.

As Visakhapatnam has abundant sunlight throughout the year barring a few weeks, the renewable energy projects get effectively implemented.

With the National Geographic Channel featuring the Visakhapatnam-based floating solar plant at Mudasarlova reservoir on the 74th Independence Day, the project drew attention worldwide.











