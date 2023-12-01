Visakhapatnam: Two shops gutted at Fishing Harbour

Visakhapatnam: Shops belonging to fishermen caught fire at Fishing Harbour opposite Naval canteen in Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening.

Two shops comprising fishing nets and hunting equipment were said to be gutted in the incident. The state government handed over Rs.7.11 crore to the victims of the fire mishap, while JSP chief Pawan Kalyan handed over Rs.50,000 to each victim.

After receiving the information from the locals, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. They ensured that the flames did not spread to the rest of the shops in the area. Luckily, no injury or casualty was reported. It may be recalled that a major fire broke out on November 19 at the Fishing Harbour. Close to 48 fishing boats destroyed and partially damaged in the incident occurred at zero jetty.

With another fire mishap reported at the harbor on Thursday, officials from the police, fire department rushed to spot as soon as they received the distress call.