Visakhapatnam : Ukku stir to reach 500-day mark

Visakhapatnam : Employees and union leaders continue to wage a battle against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the Centre, on the other hand, refuses to budge.

Even as the Ukku stir reaches its 500-day mark, the Union government shows no sign of withdrawing its decision.

Opposing the 100 percent strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, representatives of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) intensified the Ukku stir to mount pressure on the Union government.

Marking the 500 days, trade unions decided to stage a massive protest on Sunday to exert pressure on the Centre.

Even in the past, the VUPPC members and employees staged protests across the state in various forms. They include, a one-crore signature campaign, 'padayatra', rallies, state-wide bandhs, relay hunger strike, public meetings and 'rasta roko'. Extending support to the movement, the ruling party YSRCP organised a 25-km 'padayatra' led by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy from GVMC Gandhi statue to Kurmannapalem junction.

Initiated by trade unions at Kurmannapalem junction, the relay hunger strike that began on February 12 drew a number of leaders from across various sectors of the country, extending support to the agitation.

However, turning a deaf ear to their pleas, the Centre proceeded with the cancellation of Rabodih coal mines which were earlier allotted to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL).

Already, a Transaction Advisory Committee and a Legal Advisory Committee were set up in Delhi to speed up the privatisation process. "In order to make the Union government hear our voice, we are planning to carry out a massive protest on Sunday. An extensive campaign was carried out in this regard. From Waltair Division DRM's office to GVMC Gandhi statue, a 'maha pradarshana' will be carried out, involving thousands of union leaders and VSP employees. Our stand on VSP remains the same and will not allow any private player to step into the plant," says D Adinarayana, chairman of VUPPC.

As the employees and union leaders of the VSP continue their fight, the Centre too is proceeding further with its privatisation move. Whether the Union government pays heed to the long drawn battle of the VSP employees or not now turns out to be a question mark.