Visakhapatnam-Varanasi express train flagged off

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao on Tuesday flagged off the Visakhapatnam-Varanasi express train which was a long-pending demand of North Indians and Telugu people.

On the platform No 1 of Visakhapatnam railway station, the Varanasi express train was inaugurated by performing special puja involving Vedic scholars.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha Rao thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the sanction of a new service to Varanasi.

With the introduction of the train, he said that visiting Kashi Kshetram will be easier for North Andhra people. It was a joy to facilitate the mode of transport for the Kashi yatra, which most Hindus aspire to visit at least once in their lifetime, he added.

A number of North Indians, Hindu communities and BJP leaders participated in the inaugural ceremony.

During the inaugural programme, the BJP activists, leaders of various association representatives chanted slogans ‘Harahara Mahadeva and Jai Sri Ram.

As a mark of celebration, the MP also danced to the tunes of ‘kolatam’ along with others at the platform.