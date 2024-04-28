Visakhapatnam: Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu organises poll campaign

Visakhapatnam : BJP-TDP-JSP east constituency MLA and candidate Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that if the alliance government is formed in Andhra Pradesh, all sections of the people will derive benefits.

On Saturday, he visited various areas as part of his poll campaign and interacted with the constituents. He said that Vizag will have a better future if alliance Lok Sabha candidate M Sribharat is elected as he’s a visionary.



Expressing confidence, the east constituency MLA said that the alliance candidates are going to win with a majority of seats across the state in the ensuing polls. Earlier, Sribharat’s wife Tejaswani participated in the campaign and briefed the objectives of the ‘super six’ to local women.

