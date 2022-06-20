Visakhapatnam: Volunteers from diverse professional backgrounds to impart lessons

Visakhapatnam : Teach for Change Trust is inviting applications from volunteers for its flagship literacy programme 'Pega Teach for Change.'

Co-founded by Lakshmi Manchu, the trust engages volunteers from diverse communities and professional backgrounds who could spend a few hours imparting lessons in close by government schools in different cities.

Sharing details with the media, Lakshmi Manchu said the organisation was initiated by her along with MRSK Chaitanya eight years ago. "We work very closely with the government school teachers and enhance their skills. The 'Pega Teach for Change' will help children continue their studies in schools. Volunteers from various cities will be trained in teaching skills that would meet certain standards," Lakshmi informed.

Referring to the volunteers, she further said they belong to various professional backgrounds and the programme is building a beautiful community by bringing them onboard. She exhorted people to come forward and contribute to the endeavour.

Lauding the efforts of the organisation, chairman of Pydah Group of Educational Institutions Pydah Krishna Prasad said the literacy programme has already made its presence felt in four states -- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Through the programme, he stated, the idea is to develop foundational literacy skills among primary school children, add value to teaching standards and bring down dropout rates in government-run schools.

This academic year, the literacy curriculum is co-developed by Pega Teach for Change'and Pratham Books Storyweave' with a special focus on reading skills along with the foundational literacy and language skills.