Visakhapatnam: Waltair DRM inspects Shivalingapuram station yard works

Visakhapatnam : Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Saurabh Prasad led a comprehensive inspection at Shivalingapuram station yard on Saturday to enhance operational efficiency and safety measures along the Kothavalasa- Kirandul (KK) line.

The inspection focused on evaluating the conduct of layout modifications, including signaling, track enhancements, points, crossovers, and overhead electrification (OHE). The inspection aimed to streamline operations and ensure the seamless movement of freight along the KK line and meet the increasing demands for iron ore transportation in the region.



Speaking about the importance of the initiative, DRM Waltair Saurabh Prasad emphasised, “Ensuring operational efficiency and safety is paramount, especially as we witness higher requirements for Iron Ore transportation along the KK line.



These modifications will not only enhance our capabilities but also bolster safety measures.”



Accompanied by a team of Railway officials, including Sudhir Kumar Gupta (ADRM Infrastructure), senior divisional engineer Vijendra Kumar, senior divisional signal and telecom engineer Deeptanshu Sharma, senior divisional electrical engineer (Traction) Pandi Tom, the DRM assessed the progress and effectiveness of the modifications.

